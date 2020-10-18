Afghan envoy, IIU president discuss collaboration

Islamabad: Afghan chargé d'affaires and acting ambassador Rahimullah Qatra on Friday called on International Islamic University President Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi in his office here.

The two discussed issues pertaining to mutual interests and educational cooperation between the two countries.

The acting ambassador congratulated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIU president and hoped that his leadership will take the university to new heights of academic excellence and progress.

He said the IIU was providing quality education to the students of Muslim world and its graduates held key posts in Afghanistan promoting the IIU’s message of peace.

The acting ambassador also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for a constructive role and supportive role in the Muslim world.

On the occasion, the IIU president said that the university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace. Dr. Hathal also said that the university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to character building of students in the light of the Islamic teachings and values.

He said the IIU is keen to enhance bilateral educational ties with universities of the world. He said exchange of experiences between faculty of IIU and universities of Muslim world and induction of more foreign students at IIUI are the key objectives of university.