PPP gets NOC for political gathering at Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday

The administration of the Mazar-e-Quaid has issued a no-objection certificate to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for carrying out a procession on Sunday.

As per the NOC, the organisers will be held responsible for any violation of the provisions of the Protection & Maintenance Ordinance of the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum. It said the public gathering was only allowed at the mausoleum’s south peripheral area “subject to the clearance of security agencies”.

It said any damage caused to the mausoleum’s property, including the grilled boundary wall, would have to be repaired by the organisers. It said the organisers were responsible for coordination with the relevant police authorities, including the traffic police, to ensure that no public movement because of the event.

It said the organisers would make arrangements on their own for the electricity connection from the K-Electric. It said the NOC would stand cancelled in case of the breach of any of conditions mentioned in the notification.

“No speaker will deliver any speech against the ideology of Pakistan, the State of Pakistan, its institutions any religions. No political, sectarian, objectionable activity and speeches criticising institutions shall be allowed which may cause and create hate amongst the various sects.”

It said effigies or flags of any political or religious party “shall not be burnt”

and there “shall be no display of arms”. It added: “The use of deck, speakers and sound amplifier shall comply with the provisions of the West Pakistan Amplifier Ordinance I 965.”

It said the organisers were “solely responsible for any mishap and will have to face the legal consequence”. It said no advertisement shall be carried out against any Supreme Court order. “The programme will end latest by 12pm.”

It said the organisers shall have to make a video record of the gathering and hand it over to the District Administration. “The violation of this permission whereof shall be seriously viewed and action will be taken within the relevant laws. They will provide a sufficient number of volunteers for their programme.”

It said the volunteers shall be deployed at entry and exit points of the gathering area. “They shall not let any anonymous person enter the gathering area. One layer of volunteers shall encircle the inner cordon of the visiting candidate and stage.”

It said police would help the volunteers perform their duties. “Specific parking area should be earmarked at a safe distance from the venue and no parking should be allowed by the volunteers near the venue or entry and exit point.”

It said no un-authorised persons shall be allowed to have access to the candidate or congregation. “Vehicles will be parked appropriately 1,000 meters away from the venue. The organiser will arrange walk-through gates. Reception and publicity camps shall not be allowed.” It said the organisers were responsible to implement the coronavirus SOPs.