Envoy-designate to Ukraine visits ICCI

Islamabad: Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ukraine Major General (r) Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), says a press release.

He was welcome by ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and other office bearers of the chamber. During the discussion, Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar informed that Pakistan has great potential to increase bilateral trade with Ukraine and urged that the business community should leverage this potential to promote country’s exports. He said that by developing close cooperation with Ukraine, Pakistan could get easy access to the huge Central Asian market. He said that Pakistan has good defence cooperation and trade in defence products with Ukraine, but there was a great need to promote Pakistan’s traditional and non-traditional products to Central Asia through Ukraine for improving exports.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, ICCI president said that promoting exports was the best option for Pakistan to reduce its trade and current account deficits and emphasized that the government should extend maximum facilitation to the private sector in exploring new export markets. Fatma Azim, senior vice president and Abdul Rehman Khan, vice president and Muhammad Eajz Abbasi former president ICCI, Nasir Qureshi, Sheikh Pervez, Aslam Khokhar, Usman Khalid, M. Shakeel Munir, Javed Iqbal, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Ch. Ashraf Farzand, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful suggestions for promoting Pakistan-Ukraine bilateral trade relations.