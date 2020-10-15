UNESCO delegates discuss literary activities in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Lahore Administrator Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman welcomed a delegation of UNESCO at Town Hall on Wednesday.

Director Patricia Mcphillis led the delegation comprising consultant and representative of Pakistan chapter. It is pertinent to mention here that UNESCO last year recognised Lahore as city of literature.

Patricia Mcphillis expressed that UNESCO had declared Lahore a city of literature and included it on UNESCO world list of cities of literature and Lahore was really a city of gardens, food, literature, poets and literary activities.

She said the purpose of meeting the administrator of Lahore was to share the plan to boost literary and cultural activities in the City. She said she was really impressed by facade of Town Hall building and other historical buildings of Lahore.

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman he would patronise literary activities in the City. He said every literary activity in Lahore would be held under the banner of City Of Literature.