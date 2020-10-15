Pakistan to continue exposing Indian rights abuses at UNHRC: PM

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue to expose Indian human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after the country was elected to the United Nations’ top human rights body.

“I am pleased with Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another three-year term,” Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday. “We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritising advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement.”

Pakistan was re-elected to the UNHRC on Tuesday for three years, beginning January 1, 2021, with 169 votes. The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for 15 new members to the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

The Prime Minister said: “We stand resolute against Islamophobia and in support of mutual respect. Pakistan will continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring HRC’s work is guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.”

The Premier stressed that Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He praised the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for “yet another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage”.

Earlier in the day, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “This is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to bring to light the ongoing intense human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

He said human rights is of “utmost importance for Pakistan” and vowed to use its position to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia. To a question, he said the Kashmir Valley was burning and horrific reports of human rights abuses and unending episodes of extrajudicial killings and abductions of innocent Kashmiris were coming out of the territory. “Through the UN forum, Pakistan wants to give a clear message to the world community that it will not let the voices of the Kashmiris be suppressed by India,” he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their demand for self-determination and would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to them.

He mentioned that several other Muslim causes also needed to be addressed, where Pakistan could play an important role in their resolution.