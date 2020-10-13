FIA overstepping its powers: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah while expressing annoyance over conducting a raid by the FIA on the house of a citizen on the basis of a suspicious notice has remarked it is not a joke that the FIA carries out raids on the homes of people.The CJ gave these remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by Rana Arshid. The court remarked why the FIA issued such a mysterious notice. Even no date was mentioned on the notice. “You have not mentioned in the notice that what is the reason behind summoning him.” It has not been made clear in the notice why the man concerned is being summoned.