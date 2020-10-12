Wheelchair tennis coaching camp planned in Lahore

KARACHI: A wheelchair tennis coaching camp has been planned in Lahore in the coming months.

“Our next target is to set up a wheelchair tennis coaching camp in Lahore,” said Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation Khalid Rehmani.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th SSB Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camp at Union Club here.

Seven players reported on the first day of this two-month long camp. “The trainees at the camp will take part in two national tournaments,” said Khalid.

Besides, he added, they will also feature in an exhibition event at North Nazimabad Gymkhana.

Khalid said that their teams will visit different organisations of special persons to find talented youngsters for advanced training at the camp.

The teams of Wheelchair Tennis Telnet Hunt Initiative will work under the umbrella of Sindh Tennis Association and Para Sports Pakistan.

“We have already started manufacturing tennis wheelchairs locally to facilitate more players,” said Khalid.