Celebrating 125 years of excellence in education

Rawalpindi : St. Anne’s Presentation Convent School, Rawalpindi — one of the most prestigious educational institutions of the country — celebrated its 125th foundation day on October 1.

Imparting quality education to girl students, the school had a humble beginning in 1895 with just three nuns and three pupils. Over the years it grew in terms of stature, quality of education, number of students and branches. Currently, Presentation Sisters are working all over Pakistan with schools in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Risalpur, Swat, Hassanabdal, Murree, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Tando Allah Yar, Khipro and Tando Adam.

The schools teach in both Urdu and English medium to children of all faiths and religions. ‘Value Education’ is a central part of the school communities with emphasis on mutual respect, tolerance, cooperation and diversity.

The Presentation Convent Schools of Pakistan have their roots in Ireland. The first Presentation Convent was founded by Nano Nagle in 1775. Nano Nagle wanted her work to continue and so founded the Congregation of Presentation Sisters, who have been carrying forward the noble mission in a number of countries. St. Anne’s Presentation Convent held a function to mark the school’s 125th foundation day. There were fireworks, singing, skits and a short presentation about the institution.

The Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, His Excellency Dr. Joseph Arshad and Leader of Presentation Congregation Rev. Sr. Riffat Sadiq graced the occasion as the guests of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sr. Rehana Mehnga said what started as a humble beginning with three sisters and three pupils has transformed into an amazing story. “There are many more chapters still to be written,” she said. “Today we remember the past with gratitude, we celebrate the present, and we look ahead to the future with hope.” She said three words were very important when it came to reflecting on any organization — especially at a time of its anniversary — what, how and why.

“Each of these words can form helpful questions. To the question, ‘What does the Presentation Convent School, Rawalpindi offer?’ we can proudly reply, ‘Excellence in education’. How we do that is by providing professional, well-disciplined and relevant teaching and learning experiences to girls from the age of 4 to 16 years. “But the most important question is, ‘Why do we spend time and energy in this project?’ The answer to this is vital. This is where Nano Nagle, who inspired those brave women, enlightens us: They wanted to change the world and so do we!” She continued: “As we celebrate our present, we salute those who have gone before us and made today possible.” “Like our predecessors, we today are creators of the future.”