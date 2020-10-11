



KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Imran Khan is the most incompetent prime minister in country’s history and very soon they will send packing this ineligible and selected prime minister.



Addressing the lawyers here at Karachi Bar Association on Saturday, the PPP chairman said that they were unable to resolve the problems of the masses till the time Parliament continues to be used as a rubber stamp. He said that if the Leader of Opposition was denied freedom of expression in Parliament then where else would he (opposition leader) speak freely. “If we are unable to raise your issues in Parliament then we are compelled to do so on the roads,” said the PPP chairman.

Opposition leaders are not allowed to speak. Shahbaz Sharif has been sent to jail, while Khursheed Shah is still in jail and one of PSF activists, Mumtaz Ali Khan, from Gilgit-Baltistan, was arrested in 2005 and convicted in 2014 by military courts. He warned that if the future of genuine political activists is destroyed then they would be replaced by non-democratic and non-political people. He said that when they tell the sitting Prime Minister that you are selected, this system is hybrid, and you are robbing our democracy and human rights the selected PM in response says that he is ‘democracy’.

He said the threat of imprisonment was not a new warning for the workers of the Peoples’ Party. He said that the lawyers’ movement by KBA lawyers was not mean to be a movement for the judges or that of Supreme Court’s former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry but was for the “rule of law’. He asked the lawyers to convey to all that an independent judiciary would protect the human rights and democracy and defy the detention or imprisonment of the political workers and their leadership is need of the hour. “I want to solve the problems of the legal community who have to support our struggle for the rights of the people. Lawyers have to support us in the struggle for the refund of funds by the federal government to the province and the funds of Malir being retained by the court,” so it could be spent on welfare and progress of the people of the province. “The lawyers should support the democratic forces against this non-democratic and selected government and its facilitators. He hoped that as long as the legal community stands by them, “ my workers will not feel let down.” He asked the lawyers to participate in PDM public meetings in large numbers to prove that country's legal fraternity stands with the democracy and masses.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended invitation to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address PDM public meeting being held in Karachi hosted by PPP in the memory of Shuhuda-e-Karsaz on October 18.

The invitation was extended through the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who along with another PML-N leader Miftah Ismail called on the PPP Chairman at Bilawal House. The PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar was also present at the meeting. On the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address a public meeting being organized in Gujranwala on October 16. Talking to the PML-N delegation, the PPP Chairman pointed out that the selected Prime Minister has been frightened by the PDM movement and has resorted to threaten the Opposition leaders and workers with arrests. He said selected regime’s detention camps and jails would be overcrowded and overfilled as every Pakistani has now become a PDM worker ready to take on the selected regime. Bilawal said that the country was reeling under unprecedented unemployment, inflation, poverty and lawlessness and the selected government cannot be tolerated for a minute and pledged that the PDM movement would only rest after sending this selected regime back to its home.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the first public rally of the opposition alliance Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala on October 16 hosted by the PML-N