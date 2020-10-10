Stuck in your ‘smart’ chastity device? Use a screwdriver

HONG KONG: The maker of a ‘smart’ male chastity device has recommended using a screwdriver to break them open after warnings they can be locked remotely by hackers. Chinese firm Qiui, whose Bluetooth-controlled Cellmate device can only be unlocked via an app, issued a video called “When nothing else works”, showing the screwdriver fix. It follows a warning from researchers that the Cellmate, which clamps a metal ring around the genitals, is vulnerable to hackers who could lock them en masse, potentially trapping thousands of users. Company founder and CEO Jake Guo said it was “simply not true” that users could get stuck in the Cellmate, which is marketed both for anti-cheating and submission sex play. “In case you cannot contact our customer support, the second option is to break open the Cellmate cap with a screwdriver or similar, as demonstrated in the video on our website,” he said in a statement sent to AFP. “This will allow you to remove the pin lock and device.