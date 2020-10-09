close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent 
October 9, 2020

Mother of DIG Khuzdar passes away

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

SUKKUR: The mother of DIG Khuzdar Javed Alam Odho, SSP Karachi East Tanveer Alam Odho and ex-chairman Zilla Council Jacobabad Sardar Muhammad Panah Odho, passed away on Thursday. She was laid to rest in Garhi Khairo graveyard in Jacobabad following the funeral widely attended by local politicians, officials, and members of the civil society of Jacobabad.

