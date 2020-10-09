Mother of DIG Khuzdar passes away

SUKKUR: The mother of DIG Khuzdar Javed Alam Odho, SSP Karachi East Tanveer Alam Odho and ex-chairman Zilla Council Jacobabad Sardar Muhammad Panah Odho, passed away on Thursday. She was laid to rest in Garhi Khairo graveyard in Jacobabad following the funeral widely attended by local politicians, officials, and members of the civil society of Jacobabad.