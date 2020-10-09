Negative impact of smoking much severe in women than men

Islamabad: Research proves that negative impact of smoking on women are far more than men as it damages their reproductive health leading to profound problems in menstruation and menopause as well as enhancing the chances of Cervix cancer.

These views were expressed at a seminar titled ‘Role of Women in Prevention of Heart Diseases’ was organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Thursday. The seminar was attended by women representing a wide range of sectors. Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest on the occasion.

Pulmonologist Dr. Wajd Ali highlighted the alarming trend of more and more women and girls taking up smoking. He said that health risks are doubled for women who use conceptive and smoke simultaneously. “There are countries which have started advertising the health campaign for women who are smokers for not to use long term contraceptives.”

Worst of all, he said that women who smoke give birth to children with birth defects. “Even if the husband smokes while the wife is pregnant and she lives in that environment, the chances of developing neonatal and postnatal defects and catching infections are much higher,” he added. Other effects like stomach issues, heart burn, dyslexia, oral problems, skin wrinkling are also common in women who smoke.

He also shared statics of a survey conducted in one of the women universities in which 95 per cent of students shared that they have smoked, 63 per cent admitted using Sheesha or cigarette twice a week and 29 per cent were recorded as regular smoker or user of Sheesha.

In her remarks, Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the growing trend of smoking and sugary drinks among women especially young girls is a worrying trend. She said that the use of sugary drinks increases the risk of cancer by 18 per cent and heart attack by 42 per cent. “The government is working on increasing taxes on the import of food items that contribute in health risks,” she said while extending all kinds of support for health-related legislation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Noshin Hamid said that women play an important role in developing a healthy society. She said that smoking is an industry that kills 160,000 people every year and creates new customers at the same rate.