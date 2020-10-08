Two corona patients die, 115 new cases reported

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said two corona patients died in Punjab during the last 24 hours while 115 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported.

There is fear of increase in corona cases if SOPs are ignored, warned Usman Buzdar. The number of active corona patients is 1,814 in Punjab while 96,089 have recovered, said the CM. As many as 10,066 people were tested during the last 24 hours while a total of 2,245 corona patients have died so far in the province. Use of face masks is imperative at public places, the CM concluded.