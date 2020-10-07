Girl raped, criminal arrested in Tando Adam

SUKKUR: The alleged rapist of a girl was arrested by the Tando Adam Police after the SSP Sanghar had taken notice of the rape incident. Reports said a criminal had forcibly raped a girl (name not mentioned), d/o Mukhtiar Khoso, in village Mitho Khoso.

The SSP Sanghar, Usman Ghani Siddiqui, took notice of the incident and ordered the Tando Adam police to ensure the arrest of the rapist. The local police had arrested the alleged rapist Ghulam Haider Khoso and registered an FIR against him.