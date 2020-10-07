Two girls raped in Kasur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two girls were raped in different incidents here on Tuesday. The daughter of Nasreen Bibi was alone at her home in Ganda Singh police limits when accused Shahzad allegedly raped the girl. In another incident, a youth entered the house of Ashfaq Azam near Kanganpur and allegedly raped his sister. The family members of the girl caught the accused and handed him over to the police.