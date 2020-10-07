close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 7, 2020

Two girls raped in Kasur

National

KASUR: Two girls were raped in different incidents here on Tuesday. The daughter of Nasreen Bibi was alone at her home in Ganda Singh police limits when accused Shahzad allegedly raped the girl. In another incident, a youth entered the house of Ashfaq Azam near Kanganpur and allegedly raped his sister. The family members of the girl caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

