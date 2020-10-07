Police claim arresting 3 target-killers in Kohat

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested three terrorists involved in target killing to foment sectarian clashes and create chaos in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Police Club here on Tuesday, Kohat Regional Police Officer Tayyab Cheema and District Police Officer Javed Iqbal said that the police had foiled a conspiracy to spark sectarian clashes and arrested a gang of three terrorists. They said that the terrorists, whose names could not be disclosed due to legal glitches and arresting the members of the entire network, had hatched a conspiracy to create sectarian differences and clashes through killing the leaders of one sect and its rival sect.

The officials added that the arrested terrorists were involved in the killing of owner of a general store Qaiser Imran in Sector-1 in KDA and a medicine store owner Irtiza Hassan and his worker Syed Mir Hassan Jan. “We launched an investigation into these cases on scientific lines and arrested the three criminals after their facilitator was held through the CCT TV camera,” the RPO said, adding that forensic evidence had also been collected from the places of occurrences. He said the arrestees were also involved in crimes in other parts of the country where cases were lodged against them in different police stations.