Shahbaz’s defamation suit against Imran Court seeks arguments from counsel of both parties

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday sought arguments from the counsel of both parties on an application moved by NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, seeking early hearing of his defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan, pending before the court for the last three years.

The court directed the counsel for both parties to extend their arguments on the matter by October 24. Shahbaz, through his counsel, had moved the court, stating that the defamation suit was pending before the court and Imran has not submitted his written reply even in three years. Shahbaz stated that in three years, 60 hearings of the case took place and for 33 times, Imran sought adjournment. He stated that the court orders of the previous hearings were witness to an irresponsible attitude of the PTI chairman. As per case details, in 2017, Shahbaz had sent a Rs 10 billion defamation notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.