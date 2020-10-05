close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
PML-Q workers asked to get ready for LG polls

National

OKARA: PML-Q Senator Kamil Agha has asked the party workers to remain ready to participate in the Local Government elections. He said this while visiting here to meet party workers and review the party organisational system. He said that the alliance of the PML-Q with the PTI government was beneficial in the interest of the country. He claimed that his party was serving the nation.

