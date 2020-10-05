PML-Q workers asked to get ready for LG polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: PML-Q Senator Kamil Agha has asked the party workers to remain ready to participate in the Local Government elections. He said this while visiting here to meet party workers and review the party organisational system. He said that the alliance of the PML-Q with the PTI government was beneficial in the interest of the country. He claimed that his party was serving the nation.