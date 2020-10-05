Baloch FC, Young Ittefaq FC register wins

LAHORE: Baloch FC of Quetta and Young Ittefaq FC of Chaman thrashed Wohaib FC and Jai Lal FC 4-0, respectively, at the Punjab Stadium in the Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division Final Round Club Leg matches on Sunday.

Sanaullah scored his second hat-trick in two matches for Young Ittefaq FC as they thrashed four past Jai Lal FC.

Earlier, for Baloch FC, it was Kamran who starred with two goals as Wohaib FC continued their poor run in the competition. The midfield player scored in the 17th and 79th minutes.