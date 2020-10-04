Nameer Shamsi cruises into tennis tourney climax

KARACHI: Nameer Shamsi overpowered youngster Rayan Jawad in the semi-finals of men’s singles event in the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here at Beach View Club.

Nameer recorded a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory. In under-17 singles semi-finals, Ashar Mir confirmed his place in the final, beating Ashar Siddiqui 6-3, 6-3.