close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 4, 2020

Nameer Shamsi cruises into tennis tourney climax

Sports

 
October 4, 2020

KARACHI: Nameer Shamsi overpowered youngster Rayan Jawad in the semi-finals of men’s singles event in the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here at Beach View Club.

Nameer recorded a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory. In under-17 singles semi-finals, Ashar Mir confirmed his place in the final, beating Ashar Siddiqui 6-3, 6-3.

Latest News

More From Sports