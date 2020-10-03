Sherry Rehman demands probe into wheat shortage

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Sherry Rehman Friday demanded constitution of a commission to investigate the wheat crisis in the country and said every day new crisis was being emerging in the country due to inefficiency and incompetence of the government.

“This regime is now not Tabdeeli Sarkar but Tabahi Sarkar,” she said in a statement.

Sherry Rehman said the country was facing shortage of 3 million tons of wheat and increase of wheat prices in June were made deliberately. “It has become routine in this government that first an artificial shortage is created and then price are raised to give benefit to close ones,” she alleged.

She said the government has neither control on the supply of commodities nor on the prices. “This government even has failed to bring down the prices of sugar after the probe report on sugar crisis,” she said.

The PPP leader said there is no electricity, gas and now flour shortage is also haunting the country that shows the competence level of the government.