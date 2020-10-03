SHC directs CS to respond to petition against Kemari district

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has issued notices to chief secretary, revenue department and others on a petition against establishment of newly Kemari district in Karachi.

Petitioner Amir Liaquat Hussain, a MNA of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, submitted in the petition that Sindh government under section 6 of the Sindh Land Revenue Act 1967 has split the existing district West Karachi by creating a new district Kemari. He submitted that new district was created in violation of the law and established procedure. He submitted that newly created district was established on ethnic lines and several prerequisites for creating new district were disregarded. The bench was requested to declare establishment of newly district of Kemari as illegal and call all relevant record and proceedings in respect of approval and formation of Kemari district. He also requested the bench to take legal action to save the Karachi division and ensure peaceful public life in the city.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to Sindh government through chief secretary and secretary provincial assembly and others and called their comments by October 15.