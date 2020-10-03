Increase fine, impound smoky vehicles: LHC

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Friday directed the authorities concerned to enhance the fine on smoke emitting vehicles from Rs200 to Rs2,000 and impound the vehicles for three days.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a case regarding government’s failure to control smog in Punjab and particularly in Lahore during upcoming winter season. As hearing started, focal person Syed Kamal Haider furnished recommendations of environmental commission and stated that plying of motorcycle rickshaw on Mall Road must be banned and fine on smoke emitting vehicles should be increased up to Rs2,000 along with their impounding for three days.

Commission recommended that the finance department should be asked to table smog related bill before the cabinet which would pave way for its presentation before the assembly to become a law.