9 held for uploading profane stuff on social media: FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the Lahore High Court on Thursday that it had lodged 13 cases and arrested nine persons for uploading derogatory material on social media against sacred personalities of Islam.

Pursuant court’s summons, Director-General Wajid Zia appeared before Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and stated that the agency was minutely monitoring social media and taking action against violators.

Justice Khan asked him as what action he had taken against the offences being committed on social media, adding that the scared personalities of the Muslims were being defiled. If the religious hatred was spread, it would ruin everything, the CJ added.

The provincial law officer told the court that in the past YouTube and Facebook were banned on the order of the Supreme Court. However, later the ban was lifted by the court.

Justice Khan remarked that no law in Pakistan would be made in contradiction with Islamic teachings and injunctions. He remarked that what would happen if the Facebook was banned.

Would the people be deprived of education? he added.

The court directed the law officer to find the solution to the problem and apprise the court in details on next hearing by Oct 15.

A citizen, Liaqat Ali Chohan, through his counsel had questioned the inefficiency of the FIA in taking action against the delinquents involved in sharing derogatory stuff about the sacred personalities.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the material was still available on the websites and no serious action was initiated against the persons who had committed the crime and the authorities concerned were not doing anything to get it removed from the internet.