Fri Oct 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

Two killed in DI Khan incidents

National

Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed in different incidents in the district on Thursday. The police said that one Sajid Ali Kanjal, 20, was killed and Sarwar sustained injuries when their motorcycles, they were riding, collided head on near Madina Town on Tunsa Road.

The Gomal University Police Station has registered the case on the report of Salim Javed Kanjal, brother of the deceased Sajid Ali Kanjal. Meanwhile, one Noor Gul was busy fixing a fault in the solar system on the roof of his shop at Tijarat Ganj Ghalla Mandi when he touched the high transmission line. He died on the spot.

