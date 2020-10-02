American CG offers support for uplifting Karachi’s parks, libraries

American Counsel General Robert Silberstein called on the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, at the KMC building on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

American Economic Unit Chief Crsitie Di Lasico was also present on the occasion. Silberstein said America would cooperate in education, health and infrastructure sectors in Karachi. He also offered his country’s support for uplifting parks and libraries in the port city.

The administrator welcomed the American counsel general and his team on their visit and said the United States was Pakistan’s friend and both the countries were cooperating with each other in different sectors.

He said two cities in America were declared “sister cities” of Karachi, adding that the people of Karachi wanted cooperation between the two countries to expand. Shallwani said Karachi was the seventh biggest city of the world. He thanked the US counsel general for offering his country’s support in different sectors.

He said infrastructure development was essential for mega cities like Karachi and without that its people could not be facilitated. “Karachi has unique importance for the investors across the globe due to its geographical situation. It has two ports and an internal airport. There are many offices of multinational companies and the head offices of national and international banks are situated in the city,” he said while calling it the reason why Karachi was considered the backbone of the county’s economy.

The administrator said four industrial zones of Karachi were contributing a major chunk in the country’s economy, adding that they were taking measures to improve infrastructure in the zones.

Later, the United States counsel general visited the historical building of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and also saw the clock tower.Shallwani presented a Sindhi Ajrak and a shield to Silberstein.