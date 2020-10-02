Islamabad Super Cup Tennis begins

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Chaudhry and Barkatullah have made it to the main round of the PTF–ITA Islamabad Super Cup Tennis 2020 here at the PTF Complex on Thursday.

In an exciting match, Barkatullah got better Yousaf Khalil 6-7(7), 7-5, 7-6(3). The first and third sets were decided on tie breaks.

In the second qualifying round match, Ahmed beat Mohammad Shoaib 7-5, 6-4. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman pulled out of the tournament providing Barkatullah a chance to figure in the qualifying round.

The main draw matches will start from today (Friday), where the top ranked players will be seen in action.

“PTF is the first federation which is organising a national event following a long break. More tournaments will also be held in the near future as well,” PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the PTF and ITA management for joining hands in organising the subject event.

The opening ceremony of the Islamabad Super Cup will be held today (Friday). Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza will be the chief guest.

Men’s singles main draw matches (opening day): Aqeel Khan v Mudassir Murtaza, Ahmed Chaudhry v Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan v Mohammad Abid, Barkatullah v Muzammil Murtaza.

Junior’s singles: Faizan Fayyaz Khan v Zalan Khan, Nalain Abbas v M Huzaifa Khan, Sami Zeb v Aqib Hayat, Subhan Salik v Hamid Israr.