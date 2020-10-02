Police fire tear gas in Athens

ATHENS: Anti-riot police in Athens on Thursday fired tear gas toward hooded youths who lobbed firebombs and flares at them during a protest by pupils over the risks of coronavirus in schools. The skirmishes between the police and the small group flared outside parliament as some 3,000 people, mainly high school pupils, demonstrated, AFP reporters on the scene said. Hundreds of schools around the country are shut by sit-ins, with pupils protesting against the education ministry’s decision to allow classes of up to 30 participants at a time of increasing coronavirus infections.