Lawyer’s murder: Six Sukkur cops handed over to Punjab Police for probe

KARACHI: Seven persons, including six police officials of Sukkur Police and one private person, accused of kidnapping and murder of a Faisalabad lawyer Mian Aijaz Arain have been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation following the order of a local court of Pano Aqil, district Sukkur. Sukkur Central Jail’s Raja Mumtaz confirmed to The News about the handing over the custody of police officials and one private person to the Punjab Police.