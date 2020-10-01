close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Imdad Soomro
October 1, 2020

Lawyer’s murder: Six Sukkur cops handed over to Punjab Police for probe

Top Story

Imdad Soomro
October 1, 2020

KARACHI: Seven persons, including six police officials of Sukkur Police and one private person, accused of kidnapping and murder of a Faisalabad lawyer Mian Aijaz Arain have been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation following the order of a local court of Pano Aqil, district Sukkur. Sukkur Central Jail’s Raja Mumtaz confirmed to The News about the handing over the custody of police officials and one private person to the Punjab Police.

Latest News

More From Top Story