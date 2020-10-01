Help bring corona victims’ bodies to Pakistan: Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE:PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce provision of special fund for the overseas Pakistanis who cannot bring the dead bodies of corona-hit people to Pakistan. He said overseas Pakistanis were burying corona victims in foreign countries by meeting burial expenses from community donations. The PML-Q president demanded the PM announce travelling facilities to Pakistan for the deceased’s families. Shujaat said this in his telephonic conversation with human rights activist Ansar Burney on Wednesday. He said that Ansar Burney is rendering services in foreign countries in collaboration with embassies and human rights organisations. Shujaat Hussain told him, “My younger brother Wajahat Hussain during his tenure as minister for overseas Pakistanis had got prepared a summary in which insurance cover of Rs1m was also included in the concessions for bringing dead bodies back to Pakistan.