Laraib moves into Afeef Trophy under-11 singles semi-finals

KARACHI: Laraib Shamsi moved into the semi-finals of under-11 singles at 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.
Laraib overpowered Nibras Malik 5-3, 5-4(4) in their quarter-final.
Meanwhile, M Usman won against Shehzar Ali 5-4, 4-5, 4-1 and Imdad Ali got walkover against M Ayan in the first round of under-13 singles.
In the first round of under-15 singles, Ibrahim Noman Yousuf beat Abdur Rehman Amir 4-1, 4-2.
In the first round of doubles category of the said event, Abdul Nafey and M Usman beat Kamil Sayeed and Inaya Sayeed 8-2.
In the second round of men’s singles, Bilal Khan defeated Ahmed Khalid 6-2, 6-2; Sheeraz Bhand beat Mustafa Burney 6-3 (rtd); Ashar Mir won against M Ali 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; Uzair Katchi thrashed Asif Bachani 6-1, 6-4; Saad Salim overpowered Shoaib Abbas 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; and Rayan Jawad beat Azhar Katchi 6-2, 6-2.