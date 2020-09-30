Now WhatsApp users can delete photos from someone else’s phone

LONDON: WhatsApp is reportedly working on new feature that will give users the option to automatically delete an image, video or GIF after their contacts have seen it once, foreign media reported.

The upcoming 'Expiring Media' feature has been discovered by independent WhatsApp experts WABetaInfo.

Users will be able to switch on the feature before they send the media by tapping a button next to the message box, WABetaInfo says.

Once recipients see the image, video or GIF and then exit the chat, it will disappear forever without leaving any evidence it was there.

But the update may not save users from embarrassment if their recipient has set their phone to automatically save photos to their camera roll.

Expiring Media is allegedly due to arrive on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.2011, which is currently 'under development' and without a release date. WABetaInfo reported last month that WhatsApp is also working on introducing messages that will self-delete after a fixed period of one week.

WhatsApp told MailOnline that it wouldn't be commenting on 'speculation' regarding either feature.

'WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.201.1,' said WABetaInfo.

'When the user decides to send an expiring media – images, videos and GIFs – the media will disappear in the recipient’s phone, once he leaves the chat.'

Once enabled, WhatsApp users will be given the option to send media that expires by tapping a new Expiring Media button next to the message box.

'After tapping the button, the feature will be enabled for the selected media,' WABetaInfo says.

Once sent, the image will 'completely disappear' after the recipient views it and exits the chat, although they will receive a warning message before they exit the chat.

Not all image, video or GIFs will automatically delete themselves – only the ones that were sent with the Expiring Media button switched on.