IHC rejects pleas against civil servant promotion rules-2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced the judgment on the petitions filed by CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh and other bureaucrats against not giving them promotion.

The court has rejected all the petitions against civil servant promotion rules-2019.

A two members bench of IHC presided over by the Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing Tuesday. The court maintained civil servant promotion rules-2019 were framed in correct way. The recommendations by central selection board about promotion are neutral and unbiased.

FBR Customs Police and Board Revenue officers had filed the petitions while CCPO Lahore had also resorted to court for being not promoted to grade-21.

The negative performance report of Umar Sheikh, CCPO Lahore for seven times was stated to be the reason by Establishment division for not promoting him in grade-21.