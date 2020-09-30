Three wounded for resisting mugging bids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people were injured during incidents on mugging bids on Tuesday. Waqar was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Motorcyclists tried to rob the man when he reached outside his house after withdrawing cash from a private bank. According to CCTV footage obtained by police, one of the two suspects opened fire at the victim when he resisted.
Police said the robbers managed to flee; however, they had impounded their motorcycle from the scene. Separately, 45-year-old Sadiq Hussain, son of Saleem, was wounded when two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on him after robbing a telecommunication centre in North Nazimabad. Din, 28, was wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid in Malir.