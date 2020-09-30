Three wounded for resisting mugging bids

Three people were injured during incidents on mugging bids on Tuesday. Waqar was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Motorcyclists tried to rob the man when he reached outside his house after withdrawing cash from a private bank. According to CCTV footage obtained by police, one of the two suspects opened fire at the victim when he resisted.

Police said the robbers managed to flee; however, they had impounded their motorcycle from the scene. Separately, 45-year-old Sadiq Hussain, son of Saleem, was wounded when two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on him after robbing a telecommunication centre in North Nazimabad. Din, 28, was wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid in Malir.