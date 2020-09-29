IHC directs Customs to solve envoy’s vehicle issue

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Custom Collector Islamabad to follow the guidelines of Foreign Office (FO) and resolve the matter of seized vehicles of Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition of the Palestine Embassy in Islamabad challenging the confiscation of its ambassador's vehicles. During hearing, IHC chief justice observed that whether the custom officer had approached the Foreign Office before taking any action regarding the vehicles.

Justice Minallah further remarked that even the court did not interfere into the affairs of foreign relations and the Customs Department should have sought an advice from the FO, he added. He asked the representative of Customs Department whether they knew about the country's foreign policy. The matter should not have been dealt in that way, he remarked. Justice Minallah observed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should issue a circular in that regard and also train the officers to deal with such matters.