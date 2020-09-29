PR to close Okara level crossing from Oct 3

OKARA: The Pakistan Railways Monday displayed a banner on level crossing No 2 indicating that it will be closed from October 3 owing to non-payment of dues by the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities. The level crossing No 1 is already closed also on the grounds of non-payment of dues. Reportedly, the MC authorities are not paying dues to the PR because of the shortage of funds from the authorities concerned. Locals have urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

DISTILLERY BUSTED: Police Monday busted a distillery and arrested a bootlegger on Monday. On a tip-off, cantonment police raided the house of Amir in village 10/4L and arrested him when he was brewing liquor. The police seized 176 litre liquor. Meanwhile, police detained accused Arshad Ali of village 44/2L and recovered 21 litre liquor from his possession. Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.