Three dead in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Three people were killed in as many incidents here on Monday. Ashfaq was busy working in his fields near Kot Nanak Singh village near Changa Manga when some unidentified assailants shot him dead. Shabbir was murdered by some unknown accused near Industrial Area Khandat near Chunian. In another incident, Serai Mughal police found the dead body of an unidentified man from the Head Blue Canal Meanwhile, B-Division police found the dead body an unidentified addict near Kamal Chishti Mor.

WOMAN, HER SON INJURED IN ACCIDENT: A woman and her son were injured in an accident near Darbar Baba Kamal Chishti on Monday. Bilal and her mother Sakina Bibi were injured when their bike slipped on a road.