3 dead in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Three people were killed in as many incidents here on Monday. Ashfaq was busy working in his fields near Kot Nanak Singh village near Changa Manga when some unidentified assailants shot him dead. Shabbir was murdered by some unknown accused near Industrial Area Khandat near Chunian. In another incident, Serai Mughal police found the dead body of an unidentified man from the Head Blue Canal. Meanwhile, B-Division police found the dead body an unidentified addict near Kamal Chishti Mor.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in five incidents here on Monday. Three robbers snatched Rs 10,000 and two mobile phones from Waqas near Amirpur Canal City Chunian. Three dacoits snatched a motorcycle from Bilal while two robbers took away Rs 80,000 and a mobile phone from Abdul Wahid near BRB Canal Bridge. Four dacoits snatched a mobile phone and cash from Sajid near Bridge Canal Chak 59 while near two robbers snatched Rs 70,000 and other valuables from Faizan Adda Bilal Phool Nagar.