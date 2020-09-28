Jordan’s King Abdullah II dissolves parliament

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II dissolved parliament on Sunday in preparation for elections which are going to be held on 10 November, Reuters reported, citing unidentified officials, foreign media reported. According to constitutional laws, the parliament’s dissolution signals that Jordan’s government now has to resign within a week. Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, who was chosen to form the new cabinet in June 2018, has not commented on the news yet In July, the king called for parliamentary elections to be held in the country at the end of the legislative body’s four-year term, as it was previously assembled on 20 September 2016. The country’s electoral commission then set out a date for the next parliamentary elections to be held on 10 November. The country, which is landlocked between Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq and Israel, has been hard hit by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 health crisis. It has also recently tightened restrictions on social gatherings and the operating capacity of public bodies.