One death, 82 test positive showing spike

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life here in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and the most alarming fact is that as many as 82 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in a day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi showing a tremendous increase in number of patients.

It is worth mentioning here that over 80 patients have been confirmed positive in a day from the region after July 22 and even during the Eidul Azha holidays, from August 1 to August 3, a total of 69 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities.

The consistent increase in the number of patients being tested positive for the disease per day at least for the last 16 days is more alarming at the moment because the educational institutions have already got operational and from September 30, all private and public schools are going to operate primary classes as well.

It is also important that of 82 patients reported in last 24 hours, 73 are from ICT and nine from Rawalpindi while on July 22, the number of patients confirmed positive for the illness from ICT was 76 and from Rawalpindi, it was 13 making a total of 89 in a day.

The patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was a 65-year old male patient belonging to Missa Keswal in Gujar Khan who was undergoing treatment at Fauji Foundation Hospital in town. It is important that it is the second death in the last 48 hours caused by coronavirus in Gujar Khan.

Confirmation of 82 more patients positive for the disease in a day took the tally to 22,724 from the region of which a total of 21,613 patients have already recovered from the disease while 468 have lost their lives.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the last 24 hours, 73 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 16,440 of which 15,755 have so far recovered while 181 have died of the disease. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital reached 504 on Sunday that was 383 September 10.

From Rawalpindi district, nine patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 6,284 of which 5,858 have already recovered while 287 have lost their lives. The number of hospitalized patients were six on Sunday though 133 confirmed patients have been in-home isolation in the district said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. At least 319 suspects of the disease were under home quarantine in the district on Sunday.