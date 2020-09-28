Protesters demand new district

BUREWALA: Members of Pakistan Yoga Council and civil society Sunday arranged a protest demanding declaration of Burewala as new district.

Hundreds of children, youths and elderly people holding placards and banners demonstrated yoga exercise on College Road and demanded the new district. They urged the authorities concerned to declare Burewala a district and then merge it with Sahiwal division. Pakistan Yoga Council Patron-in-chief Dr Riaz Ahmed Khokhar and others delivered speeches and demanded the government declare Burewala a district.