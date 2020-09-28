PTI hits out at Fazl on statement against NAB

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement, senior PTI leader Amir Mughal said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's threat to NAB was open example of terrorism.

“He has been issuing fatwas in favour of corrupt rulers during his tenure. The PTI will not be intimidated by Maulana's such statements. Maulana's incitement of workers by sitting with Ghafoor Haideri is a failed attempt to intimidate the government and institutions,” he said in a statement issued here. Mughal, who is deputy information secretary of PTI, said that Maulana, like Maryam Safdar, wanted to attack the NAB.

The purpose of forming an alliance of opposition parties was to intimidate the government and stop the accountability process. “The PDM is, in fact, the "Pakistan Dacoits Movement" whose sole and exclusive purpose is to stop the process of accountability by intimidating and defaming the government and institutions and to digest the looted wealth of the nation,” he alleged.

In any case, he noted Maulana will have to give an account of billions of rupees of wealth and assets. He added all the opposition leaders should bring the assets and current assets before coming to power before the nation.