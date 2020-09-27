Work of 60 artists showcased

Rawalpindi : More than 60 artists showcased their work in the exhibition featuring landscape, sketches, building, and calligraphy in a three days group painting exhibition arranged under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Rashid Hafeez inaugurated the exhibition.

While addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Rashid Hafeez said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to promote the arts and to solve the problems of the artist community.

"Looking at the work of the young artists, it can be said that, art had a very bright future in Pakistan," he said.

Artists were our precious assets, whose welfare was our responsibility and the government was ready to help the artists in any way, he added.

A large number of art lovers and art students from different walks of life thronged to the gallery and appreciated the efforts of the young artists in showcasing the artwork.