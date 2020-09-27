Lahore has card of seven races

LAHORE: The 4th winter meeting 2020-21 features seven races with Muhammad Tughlaq Khan Cup being the focus of attention in Sunday activity at the Lahore Race Club.

As the acceptances are listed only the opening two races are of a miles run while remaining are of 1100 metres distance with the cup race being of 1200 metres stretch.

In the first maiden run, Pastime plate race which is of class VII and division V, Sure Trust is favourite while for places, Mahrban and Days Gone are in the watchlist. Other challengers are Merchant Of Venus, Arab Hi Arab, New Market, Turk Or Treat, Triple Action and Twenty Twenty.

Tell me is the pundits love in the second race of class VII and division V. The other two expectants for places are She and After Hero. Others in the lineup are Aktolgali, Jhoom Sayeen, Finisher, Stella, Safdar Princess, Ask Me, Dimple, Princess Arab, Hockey Star, Artghal, Madiha and Bano.

The third race which is of class VII and division II have Your Flame In Me as the horse of all the attention while Silken Black and Qalandara are believed taking places. The field is completed by Gondol Gift, Lily, Ibrarn Prince, Parwaz Hassan and Banaras Prince.

The fourth race is Muhammad Tughlaq Cup which is of class VI and division II, III and IV. This selected field of nine horses has Marmaris as the expected winner. But anything can be expected from predicted place winners Tiger Jet and Exceptional One. Other than the favourites are Princess Anabia, Gondal Prince, Sparking, JF Thunder, Final Call and Amazing Runner.

The fifth race of class VII and division I has tagged Anibal as the potential winner. However, Madhuri Dixit and Galactic Song have in them the guts to surprise by jumping from their believed place to the top. But one cannot write off Lorenzo, Barbarian Charge, Shah Khobana, Young Gun, Legacy, Wind Talker, Collector and Missing My Love.

The sixth race which is of class VII and division III has Prince of Arab as the favourite. Buzkhushi is in line for a place and so is Khan Jee. The list of participants is completed by Eden Rock, Fazy Choice, Crown Jewel, Bright Bomber, New Rebel, Neeli The Great, Jee Ayan Nu and Lahori Sayeen.

The seventh and final race of the day is of class VII and division IV ponies. Wahab Choice might take the paddock and it may be followed at the places by Jalpana Prince and Golden Pound. Others in the race are Shawaz Princess, Chan Punjabi, La Ilm, Big Foot, Babar Choice, Red Boy, Nice Moon, Smiling Again and Sonay Ki Chriya.