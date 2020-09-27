Complainants’ issues to be addressed at PS level: DPO

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk Saturday said complaints of the common man will be addressed as a top priority and relief will be administered to complainants at police station level.

Addressing an open court like gathering of people at a mosque of Toba Road, the DPO said prompt registration of FIRs will be ensured. He said internal accountability of cops will be ensured and all kind of mafias will be dealt with iron hands.

He said basic motive of attending the public complaints inside a mosque is to ensure justice to both complainants and the respondent parties on the basis of their complete and true versions.

He said all pending cases about crimes against property have been registered in different police stations of Jhang City, Sadar, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari police circles and no application about robbery, theft and society is pending now. He said instead of covering up the crime, it can be controlled only after registration of FIRs and proper investigation.

However, it is responsibility of citizens not to bring fake pleas to police stations and avoid involving police in their business and civil nature litigations. He said mafia and pressure groups would be discouraged at the DPO, SDPOs and SHOs levels.

He heard complaints of citizens and issued directions to the relevant cops for their redressal. All SHOs of City Circle and SDPO were present on the occasion.