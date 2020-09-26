One more polio case confirmed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: One more polio case was confirmed by tehsil Ahmadpur East and second polio case during the last 26 days. On Friday, a spokesman for the district health authority for polio Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir said polio virus had been confirmed in eight-month baby of Mauza Bunwala near Uch Sharif. It is the second confirmed case of polio during the last 26 days and 74th in Punjab province in 2020.

Earlier, polio was confirmed in 12-year-boy of Basti Jaman Shah about 26 days ago. During the ongoing five days anti-polio campaign, three polio teams were attacked in different areas and one team was attacked on Thursday evening in Munir Town in the vicinity of Kotwali police station when one Qari Asad first refused to administer polio drops to his kids and later he scuffled with the polio team and attempted to snatch the polio vaccine drops bag. Later, on the complaint of Bahawalpur city's assistant commissioner, an FIR was registered and accused arrested.