Dar Club defeat Lucky Star by 4 runs

LAHORE: Dar Club beat Lucky Star by four runs in their OTC Lahore Challenge Cup match here at Aleem Dar Academy Ground on Friday.

Dar club scored 217 all out in 33.5 overs. Ameer Hamza scored 70, Shafaqat Ahmed made 49, while Atiyab Ahmed and Yasif Hanif scored 27. Abdullah Tahir took 3-41, Shariyar Wasim captured 4-37 as M Subhan grabbed two wickets.

In reply, Lucky Stars fell short of four runs and were bowled out for 213 in 34.2 overs.