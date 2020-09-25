Man arrested for ‘killing’ wife

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife in the Dalmia area. The Aziz Bhatti police said they had arrested Abdul Hafeez and recovered the object that may have been used in the killing. The body of the woman was found at her house, and it was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 32-year-old Samreen. SHO Adeel Afzal said the initial investigation suggested that the incident took place over some family dispute.