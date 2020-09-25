Gujranwala girl retracts rape allegations against cop in statement to court

GUJRANWALA: A girl, whose father had filed a rape case against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) a few days ago, retracted the allegations in a formal statement to the court on Thursday.

"No one raped me," said the girl in her statement. "My father filed the case [against the ASI) as a result of a misunderstanding," she added.

According to the police, the girl changed her statement after she was presented with evidence obtained via geofencing and mobile data which indicated that the ASI was not present in the area. Police said that the girl was shown data from her cellphone, according to which she made 18 calls during the three hours when the alleged rape took place. During that time, a phone call made by the girl lasted for 25 minutes, said police.

Central jail visited: DIG Prisons Lahore region Naveed Rauf Thursday visited central jail Gujranwala and inspected its different sections. The DIG visited barracks of children and women and asked the inmates about their problems and facilities being provided to them by the jail administration. He also checked their food and water.

Jail Superintendent Sajid Baig briefed the DIG about jail security and other arrangements.

ACE ARRESTS EXCISE INSPECTOR: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday arrested an excise inspector receiving bribe from a citizen. A citizen filed a plea to the ACE authorities, stating that excise inspector Haider Raza was demanding bribe from him.

The ACE Gujranwala arrested the accused when he was receiving Rs 6,000 from the complainant.

CPWBP TAKES CUSTODY OF 6 KIDS: A team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab (CPWBP) Thursday took six children into custody from different parts of the city.

According to CPWBP PRO Khurram Shahzad, the bureau teams took into custody Usman, Abdul Rehman, Hakeem, Daud, Abbas and Mustafa and shifted them at its bureau centre.