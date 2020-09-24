Journalists demand release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Wednesday demanded the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters converged on the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register their anger. They raised slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and in support of press freedom.

The protesters demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who was arrested on March 12 and had been interned since then. Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan, Ehtesham Toru, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Rahamdil and others criticised the government and the NAB for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges and keeping him behind bars for the last 196 days.

The protesters said the Jang Group chief had been arrested to pressurise the free media and bully others to force them to accept official dictates.

The speakers said that the NAB had failed to take any action against the PTI members who were allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

The protesters deplored the lack of action by the NAB over wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals.

They requested the apex court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.